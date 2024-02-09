How To Know If Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Is Expensive At $6.33.

In last trading session, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) saw 2.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.33 trading at $0.65 or 11.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That closing price of NVTS’s stock is at a discount of -76.3% from its 52-week high price of $11.16 and is indicating a premium of 24.8% from its 52-week low price of $4.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.44%, in the last five days NVTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $6.33 price level, adding 2.01% to its value on the day. Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.44% in past 5-day. Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) showed a performance of -11.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.38 million shares which calculate 6.59 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Navitas Semiconductor Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.00% while that of industry is -2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.70% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 107.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.4 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $12.35 million and $13.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 105.70% while estimating it to be 84.10% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.08% institutions for Navitas Semiconductor Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC is the top institutional holder at NVTS for having 9.62 million shares of worth $101.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 7.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.46 million shares of worth $36.48 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.43 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $30.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.