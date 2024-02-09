How To Know If MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) Is Expensive At $1.40.

In last trading session, MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) saw 4.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.40 trading at $0.52 or 59.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.96M. That closing price of MNY’s stock is at a discount of -645.0% from its 52-week high price of $10.43 and is indicating a premium of 47.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 774.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 59.09%, in the last five days MNY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $1.40 price level, adding 15.15% to its value on the day. MoneyHero Ltd’s shares saw a change of -18.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.08% in past 5-day. MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) showed a performance of -2.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.44 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.