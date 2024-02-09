How To Know If Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) Is Expensive At $16.06.

In last trading session, Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.06 trading at $0.39 or 2.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.12B. That closing price of LMND’s stock is at a discount of -54.48% from its 52-week high price of $24.81 and is indicating a premium of 36.05% from its 52-week low price of $10.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.49%, in the last five days LMND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $16.06 price level, adding 1.41% to its value on the day. Lemonade Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.74% in past 5-day. Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) showed a performance of -7.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.07 million shares which calculate 8.43 days to cover the short interests.