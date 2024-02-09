How To Know If Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) Is Expensive At $6.78.

In last trading session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) saw 24.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.78 trading at -$0.17 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.85B. That closing price of ITUB’s stock is at a discount of -3.98% from its 52-week high price of $7.05 and is indicating a premium of 39.68% from its 52-week low price of $4.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days ITUB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $6.78 price level, adding 3.83% to its value on the day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of -2.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.26% in past 5-day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) showed a performance of 0.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.2 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.33% while that of industry is 8.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.60% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.33 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.55 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $7.41 billion and $7.85 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.50% while estimating it to be 8.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.71% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.10%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.80% institutions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at ITUB for having 94.38 million shares of worth $556.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Westwood Global Investments, LLC, which was holding about 61.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $364.19 million.

On the other hand, Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 23.56 million shares of worth $138.97 million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.43 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $92.71 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.