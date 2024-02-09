How To Know If i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) Is Expensive At $1.38.

In last trading session, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) saw 4.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.38 trading at -$0.06 or -4.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $411.93M. That closing price of IAUX’s stock is at a discount of -98.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.74 and is indicating a premium of 9.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.17%, in the last five days IAUX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $1.38 price level, adding 13.48% to its value on the day. i-80 Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.81% in past 5-day. i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) showed a performance of -6.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.97 million shares which calculate 8.23 days to cover the short interests.