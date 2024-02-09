How To Know If Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Is Expensive At $9.98.

In last trading session, Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw 1.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.98 trading at $0.45 or 4.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $895.75M. That closing price of HAIN’s stock is at a discount of -103.21% from its 52-week high price of $20.28 and is indicating a premium of 7.21% from its 52-week low price of $9.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.72%, in the last five days HAIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $9.98 price level, adding 14.55% to its value on the day. Hain Celestial Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.88% in past 5-day. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) showed a performance of -8.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.56 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.