How To Know If Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) Is Expensive At $3.03.

In last trading session, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at -$0.13 or -4.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.62B. That closing price of TV’s stock is at a discount of -100.99% from its 52-week high price of $6.09 and is indicating a premium of 30.69% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.11%, in the last five days TV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.03 price level, adding 5.02% to its value on the day. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s shares saw a change of -9.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.26% in past 5-day. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) showed a performance of 3.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.31 million shares which calculate 4.63 days to cover the short interests.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.86% while that of industry is -10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.05 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.05 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.34% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.10%.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.20% institutions for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at TV for having 65.01 million shares of worth $333.52 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fpr Partners Llc, which was holding about 31.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $163.93 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 46.38 million shares of worth $237.93 million or 9.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $49.58 million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.