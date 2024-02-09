How To Know If Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) Is Expensive At $18.15.

In last trading session, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.15 trading at -$1.17 or -6.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.17B. That closing price of GGAL’s stock is at a discount of -22.64% from its 52-week high price of $22.26 and is indicating a premium of 48.76% from its 52-week low price of $9.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.06%, in the last five days GGAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $18.15 price level, adding 17.42% to its value on the day. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s shares saw a change of 5.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.86% in past 5-day. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) showed a performance of 17.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.66 million shares which calculate 2.48 days to cover the short interests.