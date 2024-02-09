How To Know If enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) Is Expensive At $4.69.

In last trading session, enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) saw 1.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.69 trading at -$0.07 or -1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $790.78M. That closing price of EU’s stock is at a discount of -5.97% from its 52-week high price of $4.97 and is indicating a premium of 62.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.47%, in the last five days EU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $4.69 price level, adding 4.87% to its value on the day. enCore Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of 19.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.10% in past 5-day. enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) showed a performance of 17.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 2.37 days to cover the short interests.