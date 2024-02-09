How To Know If Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) Is Expensive At $2.90.

In last trading session, Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.90 trading at -$0.19 or -6.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $122.99M. That closing price of ELEV’s stock is at a discount of -103.1% from its 52-week high price of $5.89 and is indicating a premium of 87.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.15%, in the last five days ELEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.90 price level, adding 9.66% to its value on the day. Elevation Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 440.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.41% in past 5-day. Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) showed a performance of 47.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.8 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.