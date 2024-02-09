How To Know If Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) Is Expensive At $2.90.

In last trading session, Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.90 trading at -$0.19 or -6.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $122.99M. That closing price of ELEV’s stock is at a discount of -103.1% from its 52-week high price of $5.89 and is indicating a premium of 87.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.15%, in the last five days ELEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.90 price level, adding 9.66% to its value on the day. Elevation Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 440.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.41% in past 5-day. Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) showed a performance of 47.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.8 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.
Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Elevation Oncology Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 210.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -75.61% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.00% in the current quarter and calculating 61.10% increase in the next quarter.
ELEV Dividends
Elevation Oncology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.