How To Know If Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) Is Expensive At $0.53.

In last trading session, Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.1 or 22.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.43M. That closing price of ELBM’s stock is at a discount of -401.89% from its 52-week high price of $2.66 and is indicating a premium of 41.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 169.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.84%, in the last five days ELBM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 1.85% to its value on the day. Electra Battery Materials Corp’s shares saw a change of 44.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.57% in past 5-day. Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) showed a performance of 40.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94040.0 shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.