How To Know If Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) Is Expensive At $0.53.

In last trading session, Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.1 or 22.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.43M. That closing price of ELBM’s stock is at a discount of -401.89% from its 52-week high price of $2.66 and is indicating a premium of 41.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 169.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.84%, in the last five days ELBM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 1.85% to its value on the day. Electra Battery Materials Corp’s shares saw a change of 44.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.57% in past 5-day. Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) showed a performance of 40.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94040.0 shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Electra Battery Materials Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.82% while that of industry is 10.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
ELBM Dividends
Electra Battery Materials Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.63% institutions for Electra Battery Materials Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ELBM for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.