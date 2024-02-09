How To Know If Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) Is Expensive At $135.85.

In recent trading session, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $135.85 trading at $4.4 or 3.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $44.63B. That most recent trading price of DDOG’s stock is at a discount of -1.53% from its 52-week high price of $137.93 and is indicating a premium of 53.92% from its 52-week low price of $62.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.35%, in the last five days DDOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $135.85 price level, adding 1.51% to its value on the day. Datadog Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.15% in past 5-day. Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) showed a performance of 13.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.04 million shares which calculate 3.49 days to cover the short interests.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Datadog Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.12% while that of industry is 20.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.20% in the current quarter and calculating 39.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

34 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $568.69 million for the same. And 31 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $585.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $469.4 million and $481.71 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.20% while estimating it to be 21.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -77.99% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.30%.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.78% institutions for Datadog Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at DDOG for having 26.52 million shares of worth $3.62 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 8.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.43 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.39 million shares of worth $1.14 billion or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $831.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.