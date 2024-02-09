How To Know If Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Is Expensive At $36.92.

In recent trading session, Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.92 trading at $0.88 or 2.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.36B. That most recent trading price of CGNX’s stock is at a discount of -61.19% from its 52-week high price of $59.51 and is indicating a premium of 7.15% from its 52-week low price of $34.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days CGNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $36.92 price level, subtracting -0.33% to its value on the day. Cognex Corp.’s shares saw a change of -11.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.35% in past 5-day. Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) showed a performance of -5.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.92 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.