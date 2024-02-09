How To Know If Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Is Expensive At $49.95.

In last trading session, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw 18.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.95 trading at $0.18 or 0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.97B. That closing price of CSCO’s stock is at a discount of -16.5% from its 52-week high price of $58.19 and is indicating a premium of 8.79% from its 52-week low price of $45.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.36%, in the last five days CSCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $49.95 price level, adding 1.3% to its value on the day. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.46% in past 5-day. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) showed a performance of 0.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.31 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Cisco Systems, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 4.40. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.50% in the current quarter and calculating -8.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.71 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.13 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 173.71% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.41%.
CSCO Dividends
Cisco Systems, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.