How To Know If Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Is Expensive At $49.95.

In last trading session, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw 18.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.95 trading at $0.18 or 0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.97B. That closing price of CSCO’s stock is at a discount of -16.5% from its 52-week high price of $58.19 and is indicating a premium of 8.79% from its 52-week low price of $45.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.36%, in the last five days CSCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $49.95 price level, adding 1.3% to its value on the day. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.46% in past 5-day. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) showed a performance of 0.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.31 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.