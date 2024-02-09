How To Know If C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) Is Expensive At $26.84.

In last trading session, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) saw 7.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.84 trading at $1.01 or 3.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.22B. That closing price of AI’s stock is at a discount of -82.08% from its 52-week high price of $48.87 and is indicating a premium of 37.44% from its 52-week low price of $16.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.91%, in the last five days AI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $26.84 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. C3.ai Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.58% in past 5-day. C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) showed a performance of -5.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.27 million shares which calculate 4.01 days to cover the short interests.