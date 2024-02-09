How To Know If Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Is Expensive At $11.52.

In last trading session, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw 2.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.52 trading at $0.22 or 1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.58B. That closing price of BE’s stock is at a discount of -122.92% from its 52-week high price of $25.68 and is indicating a premium of 17.45% from its 52-week low price of $9.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.95%, in the last five days BE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $11.52 price level, adding 4.0% to its value on the day. Bloom Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -22.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.08% in past 5-day. Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) showed a performance of -13.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.06 million shares which calculate 7.42 days to cover the short interests.