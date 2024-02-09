How To Know If Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) Is Expensive At $33.12.

In last trading session, Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) saw 36.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.12 trading at -$0.06 or -0.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $262.10B. That closing price of BAC’s stock is at a discount of -11.23% from its 52-week high price of $36.84 and is indicating a premium of 24.64% from its 52-week low price of $24.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.18%, in the last five days BAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $33.12 price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. Bank Of America Corp.’s shares saw a change of -1.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.28% in past 5-day. Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) showed a performance of -1.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69.79 million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.