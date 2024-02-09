How To Know If Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Is Expensive At $9.27.

In last trading session, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw 6.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.27 trading at $0.3 or 3.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.15B. That closing price of ARDX’s stock is at a discount of -1.94% from its 52-week high price of $9.45 and is indicating a premium of 69.58% from its 52-week low price of $2.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.34%, in the last five days ARDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $9.27 price level, adding 2.73% to its value on the day. Ardelyx Inc’s shares saw a change of 49.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.22% in past 5-day. Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) showed a performance of 1.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.02 million shares which calculate 3.48 days to cover the short interests.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ardelyx Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 134.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.71% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -250.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 138.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.23 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $36.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $44.18 million and $11.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -22.50% while estimating it to be 221.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.81% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.36% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.32% institutions for Ardelyx Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at ARDX for having 22.44 million shares of worth $76.06 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 21.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.99 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.61 million shares of worth $75.03 million or 8.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23.28 million in the company or a holder of 3.15% of company’s stock.