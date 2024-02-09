How To Know If Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is Expensive At $188.32.

In last trading session, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw 39.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $188.32 trading at -$1.09 or -0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2908.02B. That closing price of AAPL’s stock is at a discount of -6.0% from its 52-week high price of $199.62 and is indicating a premium of 23.59% from its 52-week low price of $143.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 59.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 53.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.58%, in the last five days AAPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $188.32 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. Apple Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.78% in past 5-day. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) showed a performance of 1.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 101.26 million shares which calculate 1.83 days to cover the short interests.