Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) At $2.23: What To Do?

In last trading session, Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.23 trading at $0.1 or 4.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $212.61M. That closing price of GRTS’s stock is at a discount of -58.3% from its 52-week high price of $3.53 and is indicating a premium of 48.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.69%, in the last five days GRTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $2.23 price level, adding 8.61% to its value on the day. Gritstone Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.35% in past 5-day. Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) showed a performance of -15.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.39 million shares which calculate 4.88 days to cover the short interests.