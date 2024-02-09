Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Down -21.04% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.54 trading at $0.13 or 2.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.41M. That most recent trading price of GREE’s stock is at a discount of -103.96% from its 52-week high price of $9.26 and is indicating a premium of 65.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 471.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.95%, in the last five days GREE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.54 price level, adding 10.28% to its value on the day. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.92% in past 5-day. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) showed a performance of -21.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.