Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Down -21.04% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.54 trading at $0.13 or 2.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.41M. That most recent trading price of GREE’s stock is at a discount of -103.96% from its 52-week high price of $9.26 and is indicating a premium of 65.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 471.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.95%, in the last five days GREE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.54 price level, adding 10.28% to its value on the day. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.92% in past 5-day. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) showed a performance of -21.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $29 million and $16.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

