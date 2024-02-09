Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) At $3.32: What To Do?

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 18.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.32 trading at $0.02 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.82B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -18.07% from its 52-week high price of $3.92 and is indicating a premium of 20.18% from its 52-week low price of $2.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.32 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -1.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.07% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of -0.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77.57 million shares which calculate 4.43 days to cover the short interests.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Grab Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.45% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.00% in the current quarter and calculating 83.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $628.98 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $624.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $502 million and $525 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.30% while estimating it to be 19.00% for the next quarter.
GRAB Dividends
Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.