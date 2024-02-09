Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) At $3.32: What To Do?

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 18.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.32 trading at $0.02 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.82B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -18.07% from its 52-week high price of $3.92 and is indicating a premium of 20.18% from its 52-week low price of $2.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.32 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -1.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.07% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of -0.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77.57 million shares which calculate 4.43 days to cover the short interests.