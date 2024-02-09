Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) At $11.32: What To Do?

In last trading session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.32 trading at -$0.51 or -4.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $819.68M. That closing price of FUSN’s stock is at a discount of -8.04% from its 52-week high price of $12.23 and is indicating a premium of 79.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 972.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.31%, in the last five days FUSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $11.32 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.80% in past 5-day. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) showed a performance of 25.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.2 million shares which calculate 2.13 days to cover the short interests.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 277.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.00% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -118.51% during past 5 years.
FUSN Dividends
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.