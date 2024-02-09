Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) At $11.32: What To Do?

In last trading session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.32 trading at -$0.51 or -4.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $819.68M. That closing price of FUSN’s stock is at a discount of -8.04% from its 52-week high price of $12.23 and is indicating a premium of 79.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 972.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.31%, in the last five days FUSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $11.32 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.80% in past 5-day. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) showed a performance of 25.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.2 million shares which calculate 2.13 days to cover the short interests.