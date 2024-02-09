Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Is Down -8.78% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) saw 2.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.60 trading at -$0.52 or -1.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.92B. That most recent trading price of FCX’s stock is at a discount of -18.43% from its 52-week high price of $44.53 and is indicating a premium of 12.85% from its 52-week low price of $32.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.35%, in the last five days FCX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $37.60 price level, adding 6.51% to its value on the day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.22% in past 5-day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) showed a performance of -8.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.43 million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.