Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Is Down -8.78% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) saw 2.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.60 trading at -$0.52 or -1.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.92B. That most recent trading price of FCX’s stock is at a discount of -18.43% from its 52-week high price of $44.53 and is indicating a premium of 12.85% from its 52-week low price of $32.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.35%, in the last five days FCX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $37.60 price level, adding 6.51% to its value on the day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.22% in past 5-day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) showed a performance of -8.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.43 million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Freeport-McMoRan Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.19% while that of industry is -10.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.68 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $5.39 billion and $5.74 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.40% while estimating it to be -4.90% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.50% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.07%.
FCX Dividends
Freeport-McMoRan Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.