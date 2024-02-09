Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $70.15?

In recent trading session, Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $70.15 trading at $2.3 or 3.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.87B. That most recent trading price of FTNT’s stock is at a discount of -15.81% from its 52-week high price of $81.24 and is indicating a premium of 37.11% from its 52-week low price of $44.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.40%, in the last five days FTNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $70.15 price level, adding 5.09% to its value on the day. Fortinet Inc’s shares saw a change of 19.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.59% in past 5-day. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) showed a performance of 14.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.58 million shares which calculate 1.85 days to cover the short interests.