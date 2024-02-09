Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) At $12.83: What To Do?

In last trading session, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) saw 68.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.83 trading at $0.03 or 0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.36B. That closing price of F’s stock is at a discount of -20.19% from its 52-week high price of $15.42 and is indicating a premium of 24.94% from its 52-week low price of $9.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 75.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 54.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.23%, in the last five days F remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $12.83 price level, adding 1.16% to its value on the day. Ford Motor Co.’s shares saw a change of 5.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.03% in past 5-day. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) showed a performance of 8.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 142.24 million shares which calculate 2.76 days to cover the short interests.

Ford Motor Co. (F) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ford Motor Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.44% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.18% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.81%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 30 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.27% institutions for Ford Motor Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at F for having 339.1 million shares of worth $5.13 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 279.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.22 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 122.56 million shares of worth $1.85 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 93.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.42 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.