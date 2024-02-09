Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) 0.94% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.45?

In recent trading session, Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) saw 2.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.13 trading at $1.34 or 3.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.31B. That most recent trading price of FE’s stock is at a discount of -13.09% from its 52-week high price of $41.99 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $32.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.76%, in the last five days FE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $37.13 price level, adding 1.09% to its value on the day. Firstenergy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 1.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.94% in past 5-day. Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) showed a performance of -4.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.85 million shares which calculate 3.04 days to cover the short interests.