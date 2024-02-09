FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) At $0.18: What To Do?

In last trading session, FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) saw 3.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.01 or -4.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.72M. That closing price of FAZE’s stock is at a discount of -500.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.08 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.32%, in the last five days FAZE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 9.55% to its value on the day. FaZe Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.42% in past 5-day. FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) showed a performance of -4.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.81 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.