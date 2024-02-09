Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $103.97?

In last trading session, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) saw 19.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $103.97 trading at $1.75 or 1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $415.54B. That closing price of XOM’s stock is at a discount of -16.09% from its 52-week high price of $120.70 and is indicating a premium of 7.89% from its 52-week low price of $95.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.71%, in the last five days XOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $103.97 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.54% in past 5-day. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) showed a performance of 4.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87.08 million shares which calculate 4.13 days to cover the short interests.