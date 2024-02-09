Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $103.97?

In last trading session, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) saw 19.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $103.97 trading at $1.75 or 1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $415.54B. That closing price of XOM’s stock is at a discount of -16.09% from its 52-week high price of $120.70 and is indicating a premium of 7.89% from its 52-week low price of $95.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.71%, in the last five days XOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $103.97 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.54% in past 5-day. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) showed a performance of 4.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87.08 million shares which calculate 4.13 days to cover the short interests.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Exxon Mobil Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.37% while that of industry is -3.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.74% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.44% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.74%.
XOM Dividends
Exxon Mobil Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.