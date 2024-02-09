Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) At $10.70: What To Do?

In last trading session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw 5.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.70 trading at $0.98 or 10.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.80B. That closing price of ENVX’s stock is at a discount of -123.36% from its 52-week high price of $23.90 and is indicating a premium of 25.98% from its 52-week low price of $7.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.08%, in the last five days ENVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $10.70 price level, adding 0.83% to its value on the day. Enovix Corporation’s shares saw a change of -14.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.59% in past 5-day. Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) showed a performance of -13.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.93 million shares which calculate 7.75 days to cover the short interests.