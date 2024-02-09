Electrovaya, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) At $4.17: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Electrovaya, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.17 trading at $0.17 or 4.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $141.15M. That most recent trading price of ELVA’s stock is at a discount of -31.89% from its 52-week high price of $5.50 and is indicating a premium of 43.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33510.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Electrovaya, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 4.31%, in the last five days ELVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.17 price level. Electrovaya, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.07% in past 5-day. Electrovaya, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) showed a performance of 5.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62260.0 shares which calculate 3.56 days to cover the short interests.
Electrovaya, Inc. (ELVA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Electrovaya, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 525.00% while that of industry is -0.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.10% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
ELVA Dividends
Electrovaya, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Electrovaya, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 34.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.72% institutions for Electrovaya, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. National Bank of Canada/FI is the top institutional holder at ELVA for having 16559.0 shares of worth $46861.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.