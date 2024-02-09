Electrovaya, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) At $4.17: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Electrovaya, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.17 trading at $0.17 or 4.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $141.15M. That most recent trading price of ELVA’s stock is at a discount of -31.89% from its 52-week high price of $5.50 and is indicating a premium of 43.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33510.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Electrovaya, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.31%, in the last five days ELVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.17 price level. Electrovaya, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.07% in past 5-day. Electrovaya, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) showed a performance of 5.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62260.0 shares which calculate 3.56 days to cover the short interests.