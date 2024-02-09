E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) Drops -0.26% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.86 trading at -$0.07 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.19B. That closing price of ETWO’s stock is at a discount of -78.76% from its 52-week high price of $6.90 and is indicating a premium of 44.3% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.78%, in the last five days ETWO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $3.86 price level, adding 3.26% to its value on the day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.26% in past 5-day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) showed a performance of 0.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.72 million shares which calculate 5.8 days to cover the short interests.
E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that E2open Parent Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -48.00% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -42.90% in the current quarter and calculating -20.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $154.37 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $154.26 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.
ETWO Dividends
E2open Parent Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 29 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.