E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) Drops -0.26% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.86 trading at -$0.07 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.19B. That closing price of ETWO’s stock is at a discount of -78.76% from its 52-week high price of $6.90 and is indicating a premium of 44.3% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.78%, in the last five days ETWO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $3.86 price level, adding 3.26% to its value on the day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.26% in past 5-day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) showed a performance of 0.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.72 million shares which calculate 5.8 days to cover the short interests.