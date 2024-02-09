E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.53?

In last trading session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) saw 4.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.09 or 20.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.92M. That closing price of EJH’s stock is at a discount of -6692.45% from its 52-week high price of $36.00 and is indicating a premium of 24.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.41%, in the last five days EJH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 0.19% to its value on the day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -86.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.50% in past 5-day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) showed a performance of 28.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.