Does Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) Look Expensive At $33.41? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) saw 7.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.41 trading at $0.89 or 2.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.70B. That closing price of U’s stock is at a discount of -49.9% from its 52-week high price of $50.08 and is indicating a premium of 33.55% from its 52-week low price of $22.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.74%, in the last five days U remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $33.41 price level, adding 0.6% to its value on the day. Unity Software Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.50% in past 5-day. Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) showed a performance of -6.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.53 million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.