Does UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) Look Expensive At $26.21? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) saw 6.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.21 trading at $1.85 or 7.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.84B. That most recent trading price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -1.18% from its 52-week high price of $26.52 and is indicating a premium of 52.77% from its 52-week low price of $12.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.59%, in the last five days PATH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $26.21 price level, subtracting -0.65% to its value on the day. UiPath Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.82% in past 5-day. UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) showed a performance of 15.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.06 million shares which calculate 3.39 days to cover the short interests.

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UiPath Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 69.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 235.71% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $383.83 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $347.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.42% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 239.06% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.20%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.86% institutions for UiPath Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PATH for having 47.33 million shares of worth $809.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 35.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $581.23 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27.4 million shares of worth $468.89 million or 5.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $173.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.