Does Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Look Expensive At $1.61? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw 2.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.61 trading at -$1.84 or -53.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.80M. That most recent trading price of SYBX’s stock is at a discount of -788.2% from its 52-week high price of $14.30 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41450.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -53.33%, in the last five days SYBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $1.61 price level, adding 56.49% to its value on the day. Synlogic Inc’s shares saw a change of -58.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -52.79% in past 5-day. Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) showed a performance of -56.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64030.0 shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Synlogic Inc (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Synlogic Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.68% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating 73.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 171.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.6 million for the same. Company posted $106k and $140k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.24% during past 5 years.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.98% institutions for Synlogic Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SYBX for having 0.68 million shares of worth $4.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.59 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $1.05 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.