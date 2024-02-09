Does SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) Look Expensive At $46.43? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.43 trading at $1.68 or 3.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.35B. That closing price of SWTX’s stock is at a discount of -7.65% from its 52-week high price of $49.98 and is indicating a premium of 61.23% from its 52-week low price of $18.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.75%, in the last five days SWTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $46.43 price level, adding 7.1% to its value on the day. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 27.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.27% in past 5-day. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) showed a performance of 12.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.41 million shares which calculate 8.48 days to cover the short interests.