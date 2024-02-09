Does Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) Look Expensive At $232.32? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) saw 3.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $232.32 trading at $9.42 or 4.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $76.50B. That most recent trading price of SNOW’s stock is at a premium of 2.6% from its 52-week high price of $226.29 and is indicating a premium of 44.66% from its 52-week low price of $128.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.22%, in the last five days SNOW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $232.32 price level, adding 0.63% to its value on the day. Snowflake Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.20% in past 5-day. Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) showed a performance of 17.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.12 million shares which calculate 2.53 days to cover the short interests.