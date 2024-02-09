Does SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) Look Expensive At $0.38? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.03 or 7.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.15M. That most recent trading price of SMX’s stock is at a discount of -109263.16% from its 52-week high price of $415.58 and is indicating a premium of 44.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 7.10%, in the last five days SMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 38.32% to its value on the day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s shares saw a change of -46.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.23% in past 5-day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) showed a performance of 4.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
SMX Dividends
SMX (Security Matters) Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.52% institutions for SMX (Security Matters) Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at SMX for having 12593.0 shares of worth $35240.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 1826.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5109.0.