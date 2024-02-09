Does SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) Look Expensive At $0.38? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.03 or 7.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.15M. That most recent trading price of SMX’s stock is at a discount of -109263.16% from its 52-week high price of $415.58 and is indicating a premium of 44.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.10%, in the last five days SMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 38.32% to its value on the day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s shares saw a change of -46.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.23% in past 5-day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) showed a performance of 4.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.