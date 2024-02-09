Does Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) Look Expensive At $0.54? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw 4.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.26 or 96.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.05M. That closing price of RNLX’s stock is at a discount of -648.15% from its 52-week high price of $4.04 and is indicating a premium of 55.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 69070.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 200.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 96.87%, in the last five days RNLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. Renalytix Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 38.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 80.53% in past 5-day. Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) showed a performance of 34.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 2.02 days to cover the short interests.