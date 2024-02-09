Does Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) Look Expensive At $0.54? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw 4.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.26 or 96.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.05M. That closing price of RNLX’s stock is at a discount of -648.15% from its 52-week high price of $4.04 and is indicating a premium of 55.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 69070.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 200.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 96.87%, in the last five days RNLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. Renalytix Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 38.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 80.53% in past 5-day. Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) showed a performance of 34.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 2.02 days to cover the short interests.
Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Renalytix Plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.00% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -134.94% during past 5 years.
RNLX Dividends
Renalytix Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.15% institutions for Renalytix Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the top institutional holder at RNLX for having 1.03 million shares of worth $3.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd., which was holding about 0.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.45 million.
On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13296.0 shares of worth $38558.0 or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4865.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11821.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.