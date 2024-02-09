Does QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) Look Expensive At $7.50? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) saw 6.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.50 trading at $0.21 or 2.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.67B. That closing price of QS’s stock is at a discount of -84.8% from its 52-week high price of $13.86 and is indicating a premium of 33.47% from its 52-week low price of $4.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.88%, in the last five days QS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $7.50 price level, adding 1.57% to its value on the day. QuantumScape Corp’s shares saw a change of 7.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.60% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of -12.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58.09 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.