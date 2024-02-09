Does OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Look Expensive At $1.55? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) saw 4.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.12 or 8.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.56M. That most recent trading price of OKYO’s stock is at a discount of -351.61% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16110.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 48.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.
OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 8.39%, in the last five days OKYO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 15.3% to its value on the day. OKYO Pharma Limited’s shares saw a change of -12.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.64% in past 5-day. OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) showed a performance of -8.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 73070.0 shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.
OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that OKYO Pharma Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.43% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -53.58% during past 5 years.
OKYO Dividends
OKYO Pharma Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 28 and January 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 25.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.32% institutions for OKYO Pharma Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth, LLC is the top institutional holder at OKYO for having 24615.0 shares of worth $28196.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is HSBC Holdings Plc, which was holding about 11933.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13669.0.