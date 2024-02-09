Does OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Look Expensive At $1.55? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) saw 4.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.12 or 8.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.56M. That most recent trading price of OKYO’s stock is at a discount of -351.61% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16110.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 48.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.39%, in the last five days OKYO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 15.3% to its value on the day. OKYO Pharma Limited’s shares saw a change of -12.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.64% in past 5-day. OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) showed a performance of -8.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 73070.0 shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.