Does Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) Look Expensive At $0.87? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at $0.05 or 6.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.21M. That most recent trading price of NUKK’s stock is at a discount of -1163.22% from its 52-week high price of $10.99 and is indicating a premium of 12.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 186.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 6.22%, in the last five days NUKK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 5.43% to its value on the day. Nukkleus Inc’s shares saw a change of -69.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.90% in past 5-day. Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) showed a performance of -58.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43790.0 shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.
NUKK Dividends
Nukkleus Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 9.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.24% institutions for Nukkleus Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.