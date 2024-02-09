Does Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) Look Expensive At $0.87? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at $0.05 or 6.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.21M. That most recent trading price of NUKK’s stock is at a discount of -1163.22% from its 52-week high price of $10.99 and is indicating a premium of 12.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 186.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.22%, in the last five days NUKK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 5.43% to its value on the day. Nukkleus Inc’s shares saw a change of -69.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.90% in past 5-day. Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) showed a performance of -58.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43790.0 shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.