Does Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Look Expensive At $9.64? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw 23.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.64 trading at $0.08 or 0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.84B. That closing price of NU’s stock is at a premium of 0.41% from its 52-week high price of $9.60 and is indicating a premium of 57.16% from its 52-week low price of $4.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days NU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $9.64 price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. Nu Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 15.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.99% in past 5-day. Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) showed a performance of 7.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.21 million shares which calculate 2.29 days to cover the short interests.