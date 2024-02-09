Does Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Look Expensive At $3.79? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw 4.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.79 trading at $0.01 or 0.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $450.21M. That closing price of NVAX’s stock is at a discount of -199.74% from its 52-week high price of $11.36 and is indicating a premium of 6.86% from its 52-week low price of $3.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.26%, in the last five days NVAX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $3.79 price level, adding 5.72% to its value on the day. Novavax, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.72% in past 5-day. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) showed a performance of -21.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.91 million shares which calculate 5.02 days to cover the short interests.