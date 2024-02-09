Does Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) Look Expensive At $3.57? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) saw 3.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.57 trading at -$0.11 or -2.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.70B. That most recent trading price of NOK’s stock is at a discount of -39.22% from its 52-week high price of $4.97 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.86%, in the last five days NOK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.57 price level, adding 2.99% to its value on the day. Nokia Corp ADR’s shares saw a change of 4.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.70% in past 5-day. Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) showed a performance of 2.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.09 million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.