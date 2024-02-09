Does MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) Look Expensive At $1.09? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.04 or 3.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $707.94M. That closing price of MPLN’s stock is at a discount of -110.09% from its 52-week high price of $2.29 and is indicating a premium of 44.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.81%, in the last five days MPLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 7.63% to its value on the day. MultiPlan Corp’s shares saw a change of -24.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.81% in past 5-day. MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) showed a performance of -12.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.51 million shares which calculate 12.25 days to cover the short interests.