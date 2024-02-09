Does Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Look Expensive At $171.37? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $171.37 trading at -$17.17 or -9.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.38B. That closing price of MDGL’s stock is at a discount of -88.29% from its 52-week high price of $322.67 and is indicating a premium of 30.12% from its 52-week low price of $119.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 410.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.11%, in the last five days MDGL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $171.37 price level, adding 24.56% to its value on the day. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.89% in past 5-day. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) showed a performance of -27.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.31 million shares which calculate 9.83 days to cover the short interests.