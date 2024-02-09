Does Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Look Expensive At $12.99? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.99 trading at $0.21 or 1.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.11B. That most recent trading price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -33.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.30 and is indicating a premium of 39.57% from its 52-week low price of $7.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.68%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $12.99 price level, adding 3.49% to its value on the day. Lyft Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.92% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of -2.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.9 million shares which calculate 3.34 days to cover the short interests.