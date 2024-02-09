Does Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Look Expensive At $12.99? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.99 trading at $0.21 or 1.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.11B. That most recent trading price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -33.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.30 and is indicating a premium of 39.57% from its 52-week low price of $7.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 1.68%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $12.99 price level, adding 3.49% to its value on the day. Lyft Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.92% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of -2.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.9 million shares which calculate 3.34 days to cover the short interests.
Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lyft Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 136.67% while that of industry is 24.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
LYFT Dividends
Lyft Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.