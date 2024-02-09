Does Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) Look Expensive At $1.71? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at -$0.05 or -2.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $430.70M. That closing price of LYEL’s stock is at a discount of -132.16% from its 52-week high price of $3.97 and is indicating a premium of 22.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.84%, in the last five days LYEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 9.52% to its value on the day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.57% in past 5-day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) showed a performance of -17.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.62 million shares which calculate 8.4 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lyell Immunopharma Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.08% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -666.70% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -97.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
LYEL Dividends
Lyell Immunopharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 15.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.30% institutions for Lyell Immunopharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. MWG Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at LYEL for having 20.16 million shares of worth $64.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 16.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.67 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.17 million shares of worth $19.63 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.77 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.