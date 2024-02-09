Does Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) Look Expensive At $1.71? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at -$0.05 or -2.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $430.70M. That closing price of LYEL’s stock is at a discount of -132.16% from its 52-week high price of $3.97 and is indicating a premium of 22.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.84%, in the last five days LYEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 9.52% to its value on the day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.57% in past 5-day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) showed a performance of -17.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.62 million shares which calculate 8.4 days to cover the short interests.